Dr. Allison Wyll, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.7 (111)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Allison Wyll, MD

Dr. Allison Wyll, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery.

Dr. Wyll works at North Dallas ENT in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX and Garland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wyll's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dallas Sinus Center
    11970 N Central Expy Ste 400, Dallas, TX 75243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 382-5100
  2. 2
    Legacy Medical Village
    5425 W Spring Creek Pkwy Ste 170, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 382-5100
  3. 3
    Texas Oncology Lab - Garland
    7150 N President George Bush Hwy Ste 200, Garland, TX 75044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 675-1606
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
  • Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Outer Ear Infection
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Outer Ear Infection
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tonsil Disorders Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 111 ratings
    Patient Ratings (111)
    5 Star
    (102)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 04, 2023
    Dr. Wyll actually seems to care about my and my problems and offers solutions for me to choose from, explaining each so I can make an educated choice. Love the people in the office, too. Very nice and friendly.
    MAL — Feb 04, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Allison Wyll, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063408268
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allison Wyll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wyll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wyll has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wyll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wyll has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wyll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    111 patients have reviewed Dr. Wyll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wyll.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wyll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wyll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

