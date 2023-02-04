Overview of Dr. Allison Wyll, MD

Dr. Allison Wyll, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery.



Dr. Wyll works at North Dallas ENT in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX and Garland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.