Dr. Allisyn Okawa, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with Mckay Dee Hospital and Ogden Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Okawa works at Skyline Plastic and Hand Surgery LLC in Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.