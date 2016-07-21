Dr. Allisyn Okawa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okawa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allisyn Okawa, MD
Overview of Dr. Allisyn Okawa, MD
Dr. Allisyn Okawa, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with Mckay Dee Hospital and Ogden Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Okawa's Office Locations
Skyline Plastic and Hand Surgery LLC6112 S 1550 E Ste 102, Ogden, UT 84405 Directions (801) 689-3079
Hospital Affiliations
- Mckay Dee Hospital
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Hand surgery on both hands very successful.
About Dr. Allisyn Okawa, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
