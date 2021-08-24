See All Family Doctors in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Allyson Bagenholm, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Allyson Bagenholm, MD

Family Medicine
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Allyson Bagenholm, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Antigua / College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Bagenholm works at Dr. B Medical PLLC in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. B Medical PLLC
    1905 Clint Moore Rd Ste 202, Boca Raton, FL 33496 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 997-8484
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
VAP Lipid Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
Skin Screenings
VAP Lipid Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
Skin Screenings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bagenholm?

    Aug 24, 2021
    I've known Dr. Bagenholm for many years now before she started her own practice. She's a passionate, caring, and dedicated physician who spares nothing to attend her patients' need, well being, and treatment. I highly recommend Dr. Bagenholm to those seeking quality care rendered by a down to earth and knowledgable doctor who puts her patients first.
    Sarah — Aug 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Allyson Bagenholm, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Allyson Bagenholm, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bagenholm to family and friends

    Dr. Bagenholm's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bagenholm

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Allyson Bagenholm, MD.

    About Dr. Allyson Bagenholm, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Swedish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023279916
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Spartanburg Regional Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Spartanburg Regional Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • American University Of Antigua / College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allyson Bagenholm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bagenholm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bagenholm has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bagenholm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bagenholm works at Dr. B Medical PLLC in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bagenholm’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bagenholm. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bagenholm.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bagenholm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bagenholm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Allyson Bagenholm, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.