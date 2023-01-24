Dr. Black has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allyson Black, MD
Dr. Allyson Black, MD is a Dermatologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Canadian Valley Hospital.
INTEGRIS Family Care Memorial West5915 W Memorial Rd Ste 300, Oklahoma City, OK 73142 Directions (405) 773-6472Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Canadian Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She is very helpful and has a friendly staff.
About Dr. Allyson Black, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Dermatology
Dr. Black accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Black has seen patients for Dry Skin and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Black on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
108 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Black, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Black appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.