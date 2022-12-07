See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Allyson Bryant, MD

Pain Medicine
3.2 (11)
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Allyson Bryant, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Northern Regional Hospital.

Dr. Bryant works at Triangle Pain Institute in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Triangle Pain Institute
    2605 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 330, Raleigh, NC 27607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 615-0018
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northern Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome

Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Allyson Bryant, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1659548899
    Education & Certifications

    • Wake Forest University
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bryant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bryant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bryant works at Triangle Pain Institute in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Bryant’s profile.

    Dr. Bryant has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bryant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryant.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bryant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bryant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

