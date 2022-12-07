Dr. Bryant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allyson Bryant, MD
Overview
Dr. Allyson Bryant, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Northern Regional Hospital.
Locations
Triangle Pain Institute2605 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 330, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 615-0018Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
By far the best Dr of any kind I have ever had. The care she took was above and beyond! From checking on me after hours to doing a blood patch to fix me after a bad spinal tap from another Dr. She even offered to delay her vacation time to the beach if I needed it. I moved away and wish she was my Dr now. Tempted to fly halfway across the country to be a patient again.
About Dr. Allyson Bryant, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Bryant accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bryant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bryant has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bryant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryant.
