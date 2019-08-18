See All General Surgeons in Arlington Heights, IL
Dr. Allyson Jacobson, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (22)
Map Pin Small Arlington Heights, IL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Allyson Jacobson, MD

Dr. Allyson Jacobson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They graduated from Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Jacobson works at Northwest Community Healthcare Medical Group in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jacobson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nch Medical Group
    880 W Central Rd Ste 5000, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 (847) 618-3800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 18, 2019
    Very professional kind - great surgeon - great person - and very detailed. Cares very much about her patients and cautious to ensure no issues arise. I would highly recommend. My Mother was her patient and loved her skill and bedside manner.
    Lisa T — Aug 18, 2019
    About Dr. Allyson Jacobson, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619131133
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Illinois Chicago
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington University In Saint Louis
    Undergraduate School

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.