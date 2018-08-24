Dr. Allyson Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allyson Jones, MD
Overview of Dr. Allyson Jones, MD
Dr. Allyson Jones, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
Dr. Jones works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Jones' Office Locations
-
1
Carolina Women's Physicians - Irmo7045 Saint Andrews Rd, Columbia, SC 29212 Directions (803) 936-7590
-
2
Carolina Women's Physicians - West Columbia146 E Hospital Dr Ste 240, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 936-7590
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
I came into contact with Dr.Jones after being admitted to Lexington Medical Center visiting from N.Y. She was very helpful to me and my family. She is supportive and comforting. Her staff was also taking great care of me and I had a great stay here. I totally recommend her.
About Dr. Allyson Jones, MD
- Obstetrics
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1386751063
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.