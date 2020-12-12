Overview of Dr. Allyson Ray, MD

Dr. Allyson Ray, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Lovelace Women's Hospital.



Dr. Ray works at Head & Neck Surgeons Of NM in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.