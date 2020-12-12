See All Oncologists in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Allyson Ray, MD

Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Allyson Ray, MD

Dr. Allyson Ray, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Lovelace Women's Hospital.

Dr. Ray works at Head & Neck Surgeons Of NM in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ray's Office Locations

    Head & Neck Surgeons of New Mexico
    1020 Tijeras Ave NE Ste 22, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 848-3124
    Lovelace Women's Hospital
    4701 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 848-3124

  • Lovelace Medical Center
  • Lovelace Women's Hospital

Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.2
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    Dec 12, 2020
    Dr. Ray is extremely knowledgable. I trusted her ASAP once I spoke with her. The equipment the office has and how she discusses results were perfect. She's also very kind and bedside manner is perfect. I have recommended her to others. She did surgery on me and results have been more than I expected.
    Mark Beattie — Dec 12, 2020
    About Dr. Allyson Ray, MD

    Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
    31 years of experience
    English
    1215026497
    LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Dr. Allyson Ray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ray has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ray accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ray works at Head & Neck Surgeons Of NM in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Ray’s profile.

    Dr. Ray has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

