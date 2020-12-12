Dr. Allyson Ray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allyson Ray, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Allyson Ray, MD
Dr. Allyson Ray, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Lovelace Women's Hospital.
Dr. Ray works at
Dr. Ray's Office Locations
-
1
Head & Neck Surgeons of New Mexico1020 Tijeras Ave NE Ste 22, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 848-3124
-
2
Lovelace Women's Hospital4701 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 848-3124
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Lovelace Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ray?
Dr. Ray is extremely knowledgable. I trusted her ASAP once I spoke with her. The equipment the office has and how she discusses results were perfect. She's also very kind and bedside manner is perfect. I have recommended her to others. She did surgery on me and results have been more than I expected.
About Dr. Allyson Ray, MD
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1215026497
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ray has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ray accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ray works at
Dr. Ray has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.