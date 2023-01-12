Dr. Allyson Self-Stoico, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Self-Stoico is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allyson Self-Stoico, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Allyson Self-Stoico, MD
Dr. Allyson Self-Stoico, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pasadena, CA.
Dr. Self-Stoico works at
Dr. Self-Stoico's Office Locations
-
1
Rose City Pediatrics800 Fairmount Ave Ste 415, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 581-6978
Hospital Affiliations
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Self-Stoico?
Dr. Self is such a knowledgeable, kind, and caring doctor. She has been my children's' pediatrician for the past 3 years. They are very comfortable with her and that is a big deal to me. We are so happy to have found her and are even leaving the current office we go to just to stay with her.
About Dr. Allyson Self-Stoico, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1104074707
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Self-Stoico has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Self-Stoico accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Self-Stoico using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Self-Stoico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Self-Stoico works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Self-Stoico. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Self-Stoico.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Self-Stoico, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Self-Stoico appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.