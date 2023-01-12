See All Pediatricians in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Allyson Self-Stoico, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Allyson Self-Stoico, MD

Dr. Allyson Self-Stoico, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pasadena, CA. 

Dr. Self-Stoico works at UCLA Health Pasadena Pediatrics in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Self-Stoico's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rose City Pediatrics
    800 Fairmount Ave Ste 415, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 581-6978

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dr. Self is such a knowledgeable, kind, and caring doctor. She has been my children's' pediatrician for the past 3 years. They are very comfortable with her and that is a big deal to me. We are so happy to have found her and are even leaving the current office we go to just to stay with her.
    About Dr. Allyson Self-Stoico, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104074707
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allyson Self-Stoico, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Self-Stoico is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Self-Stoico has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Self-Stoico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Self-Stoico works at UCLA Health Pasadena Pediatrics in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Dr. Self-Stoico’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Self-Stoico. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Self-Stoico.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Self-Stoico, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Self-Stoico appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

