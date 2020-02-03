Dr. Allyson Shrikhande, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shrikhande is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allyson Shrikhande, MD
Dr. Allyson Shrikhande, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons|The Royal College Of Surgeons, Ireland and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine18 E 41st St Rm 2002, New York, NY 10017 Directions (646) 481-4998Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
- Lenox Hill Hospital
She is skilled and kind and has a wonderful bedside manner. Her office staff is wonderful and the office setting is pleasant and serene like a spa. Most of all, Dr. Shrikhande has almost entirely resolved my year-long inexplicable pain!
About Dr. Allyson Shrikhande, MD
- Pain Management
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Langone Medical Center/ Rusk Institute|NYU Medical Center-Rusk Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hosp Harvard Med Sch|Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School, Boston MA
- Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons|The Royal College Of Surgeons, Ireland
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Shrikhande has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shrikhande accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shrikhande has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Shrikhande. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shrikhande.
