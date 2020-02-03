Overview

Dr. Allyson Shrikhande, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons|The Royal College Of Surgeons, Ireland and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Shrikhande works at Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.