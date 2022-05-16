Dr. Alma Farin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alma Farin, DO
Overview of Dr. Alma Farin, DO
Dr. Alma Farin, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Munster, IN. They graduated from Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital.
Dr. Farin's Office Locations
Joseph C Legaspi MD9307 Calumet Ave Ste D1, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 703-9399
Cardiac Care Consultants PC1730 45th St, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 703-9399
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Answers all the questions u ask and gives very in depth informative answers
About Dr. Alma Farin, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1801104815
Education & Certifications
- Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farin accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farin has seen patients for Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Farin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farin.
