Overview

Dr. Alma Lemez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SARAJEVO / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.