Dr. Alma Murphy, MD
Overview of Dr. Alma Murphy, MD
Dr. Alma Murphy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Murphy's Office Locations
Alma Murphy MD: Eye Physician & Surgeon490 N Alvernon Way, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 503-4814Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My experience was great!!Dr Alma Murphy is a very positive My experience had a great outcome of seeing beyond my expectations Dr. Alma explains clearly what to expect Great followup never feeling rushed The price was $5000 LESS than quoted from a previous office!!!
About Dr. Alma Murphy, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- U C San Francisco
- Waterbury Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- MASSACHUSETTS INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murphy accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Murphy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murphy has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Murphy speaks French, Italian and Spanish.
302 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
