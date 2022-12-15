Dr. Almoatazbellah Idriss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Idriss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Almoatazbellah Idriss, MD
Dr. Almoatazbellah Idriss, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Cairo University School of Medicine and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
101 The City Dr S Fl 2, Orange, CA 92868 (714) 456-7720
UCI Irvine Healthcare, 1451 Irvine Blvd Ste 500, Tustin, CA 92780 (714) 838-8408
- UCI Medical Center
Dr. Idriss is the most knowledgeable expert in endocrinology and Diabetes care, very careful, helpful, taking time to explain everything concerning patient issues, very responsive to any massage, Really a wonderful doctor.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1881649853
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- Saint Luke's Roosevelt Hospital
- Cairo University School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
