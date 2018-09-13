Dr. Almois Mohamad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohamad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Almois Mohamad, MD
Overview
Dr. Almois Mohamad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KHARTOUM / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks and Upson Regional Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
The Heart Clinic LLC1040 River Oaks Dr Ste 100, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 933-5417
-
2
Merit Health River Oaks1030 River Oaks Dr, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 392-1030
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health River Oaks
- Upson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
One of the most superb and down to earth doctors. He simplify explaining problems and plans to treat and medications why this is given and why we this test is needed. Love visiting his office. What I love about him he works in preventing heart attacks and weakening of heart muscle with involving me in knowing what’s going on. I feel more motivated to take my medications and my heart strength has came back.
About Dr. Almois Mohamad, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1346361169
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KHARTOUM / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohamad accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohamad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohamad has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohamad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohamad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohamad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohamad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohamad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.