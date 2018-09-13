Overview

Dr. Almois Mohamad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KHARTOUM / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks and Upson Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mohamad works at Merit Health Medical Group in Flowood, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.