Dr. Almoutaz Shakally, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Almoutaz Shakally, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chino, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Damascus University Medical School and is affiliated with Chino Valley Medical Center and Corona Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Shakally works at Empire Endocrinology in Chino, CA with other offices in Corona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Henry Chen M.d. A Professional Corp.
    5450 Jefferson Ave Ste 2, Chino, CA 91710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 444-7006
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Corona Location
    1820 Fullerton Ave Ste 260, Corona, CA 92881 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 444-7006
    Friday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chino Valley Medical Center
  • Corona Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Feb 13, 2019
    Had some endocrine issues and unwanted weight loss I was needing answers , just not feeling good about my health. My internal med dr advised me to see an endo. I feel though I've only seen him once. Dr Shakally was very pleasant, very thorough, seemed genuinely interested in my health and helping me get better and he came up with a plan to do that . He has pleasant and kind bedside manner and glad he is my endocrine Dr.
    K.R. in st anthony, MN — Feb 13, 2019
    About Dr. Almoutaz Shakally, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    • 1861632168
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    • Hennepin County Medical Center
    • HENNEPIN COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER
    • Damascus University Medical School
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
