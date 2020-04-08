See All Gastroenterologists in Midland, TX
Dr. Almudena Ramos, MD

Gastroenterology
3.4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Almudena Ramos, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Midland, TX. They completed their residency with Tex Tech U Hlth Sci Ctr

Dr. Ramos works at Permian Basin Digestive Diseases Center in Midland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Permian Basin Digestive Diseases Center
    702 Andrews Hwy, Midland, TX 79701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 620-9797

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diarrhea
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia

Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Almudena Ramos, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • 1427160621
    Education & Certifications

    • Tex Tech U Hlth Sci Ctr
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Almudena Ramos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ramos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ramos accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ramos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramos works at Permian Basin Digestive Diseases Center in Midland, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ramos’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

