Overview

Dr. Alnasir Adatia, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.



Dr. Adatia works at Alnasir H Adatia DO in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.