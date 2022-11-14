Dr. Alnasir Adatia, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adatia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alnasir Adatia, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alnasir Adatia, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.
Dr. Adatia works at
Locations
Alnasir H Adatia DO30809 1st Ave S # A, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Like those who have given him FIVE STARS I have been seeing Dr. Adatia for 20+ years. He has a memory like an Elephant, is very friendly and highly skilled. He will talk to you about anything and treat whatever ailment you have. He is one of the smartest most versatile Doctors I have ever known. Plus he is an Osteopath to boot! I get my back adjusted every time to get my Co-pay's worth!!!! Please don't pay attention to the deadbeats who don't pay him and give him one star because he won't see DEADBEATS. They are likely your typical DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS who want FREE SOCIALIST SERVICE. I would not see Dr. Adatia if he was a SOCIALIST as I would receive sub-standard care. The Do Nothing Democrats should move to Canada if they want Free Healthcare.
About Dr. Alnasir Adatia, DO
- Family Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- Male
- 1164474227
Education & Certifications
- Northwest General Hospital
- A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adatia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adatia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Adatia using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Adatia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adatia works at
Dr. Adatia speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Adatia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adatia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adatia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adatia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.