Dr. Alois Binder III, MD
Dr. Alois Binder III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
La - R William Junius III MD3600 Houma Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 309-6500
Internal Medicine Consultants4200 Houma Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 454-4000
Lake Urgent Care Northshore70340 Highway 21, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (504) 309-6500
Comprehensive Medical LLC3434 Houma Blvd Ste 301, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 309-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Surgery
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1235130931
- Tulane University of Louisiana
Dr. Binder III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Binder III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Binder III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Binder III works at
Dr. Binder III has seen patients for Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Binder III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Binder III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Binder III.
