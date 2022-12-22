See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Dayton, OH
Dr. Aloiya Kremer, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (96)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aloiya Kremer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from The University of Toledo College of Medicine|University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South and Miami Valley Hospital.

Dr. Kremer works at Premier Orthopedics in Dayton, OH with other offices in Beavercreek, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Orthopedics at Miami Valley Hospital
    30 E Apple St Ste 2200, Dayton, OH 45409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Premier Orthopedics at Premier Physician Network - Beavercreek
    2400 Lakeview Dr Ste 210, Beavercreek, OH 45431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upper Valley Medical Center
  • Miami Valley Hospital North
  • Miami Valley Hospital South
  • Miami Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Knee Sprain
Administrative Physical
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Knee Sprain
Administrative Physical

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 96 ratings
    Patient Ratings (96)
    5 Star
    (89)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Aloiya Kremer, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780067355
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Alabama|University Of Alabama College Of Community Health Sciences
    Residency
    • The Ohio State University Family Residency|The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • The University of Toledo College of Medicine|University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aloiya Kremer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kremer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kremer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kremer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    96 patients have reviewed Dr. Kremer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kremer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kremer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kremer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

