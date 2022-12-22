Dr. Aloiya Kremer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kremer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aloiya Kremer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aloiya Kremer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from The University of Toledo College of Medicine|University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South and Miami Valley Hospital.
Locations
Premier Orthopedics at Miami Valley Hospital30 E Apple St Ste 2200, Dayton, OH 45409 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Premier Orthopedics at Premier Physician Network - Beavercreek2400 Lakeview Dr Ste 210, Beavercreek, OH 45431 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great care and bedside manner
About Dr. Aloiya Kremer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama|University Of Alabama College Of Community Health Sciences
- The Ohio State University Family Residency|The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center
- The University of Toledo College of Medicine|University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
