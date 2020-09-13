Dr. Alok Bansal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bansal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alok Bansal, MD
Overview of Dr. Alok Bansal, MD
Dr. Alok Bansal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They completed their residency with Emory Univ
Dr. Bansal works at
Dr. Bansal's Office Locations
-
1
MV Office2485 Hospital Dr Ste 200, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 988-7480
-
2
San Mateo Office50 S San Mateo Dr Ste 125, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (650) 340-0111
-
3
Daly City Office901 Campus Dr Ste 215, Daly City, CA 94015 Directions (650) 994-2100
-
4
East San Jose Office200 Jose Figueres Ave Ste 415, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 251-3500
-
5
West San Jose2512 Samaritan Ct Ste P, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 356-8818
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bansal?
I was diagnosed with a retinal tear on a Friday afternoon and Dr. Bansal immediately searched for hospitals available for vitrectomy surgery the next day. He not only performed surgery for me that Saturday, but also met me at the office on Sunday to check on me post-surgery. Throughout my recovery, he was attentive and responsive. Thanks to his quick diagnosis, response, and kind professional care, my eye fully recovered. I really can't thank him enough for returning to me the gift of sight. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Alok Bansal, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1568646776
Education & Certifications
- Emory Univ
- Harbor-UCLA Med Ctr
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bansal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bansal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bansal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bansal works at
Dr. Bansal has seen patients for Macular Edema, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bansal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bansal speaks Hindi and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bansal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bansal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bansal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bansal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.