Overview of Dr. Alok Bansal, MD

Dr. Alok Bansal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They completed their residency with Emory Univ



Dr. Bansal works at Northern California Retina Vitreous Associates - MV Office in Mountain View, CA with other offices in San Mateo, CA, Daly City, CA and San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.