Dr. Alok Desai, MD is an Urology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
Potomac Urology1800 N Beauregard St Ste 300, Alexandria, VA 22311 Directions (703) 680-2111Thursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Potomac Urology (Woodbridge)2296 Opitz Blvd Ste 350, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 680-2111Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Desai has an extremely compassionate demeanor. He truly enjoys assisting his patients. At my 1st visit I was very anxious and anticipated being told "all of your tests are normal." Instead, Dr. Desai assured me that he'd find the cause(s) of my problems and I would feeling better in no time. After just 3 visits, I'm glad that he was able to assist me in feeling better! Although I'll be under his care for a short while, I know I'm receiving the best treatment through it all!!
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai has seen patients for Hydronephrosis, Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Desai speaks Gujarati.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
