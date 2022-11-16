Overview

Dr. Alok Gupta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from COMILLA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bertrand Chaffee Hospital, Buffalo General Medical Center, Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Gupta works at Buffalo Medical Group in Williamsville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hiatal Hernia, Gastritis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.