Dr. Alok Gupta, MD
Overview
Dr. Alok Gupta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from COMILLA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bertrand Chaffee Hospital, Buffalo General Medical Center, Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Locations
Buffalo Medical Group325 Essjay Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 631-2517
Hospital Affiliations
- Bertrand Chaffee Hospital
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
- Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gupta was nice and listened to most of my concerns. I had a GI issue that he addressed, but then another that he kind of brushed off. He gave a thorough explanation of the first problem I had. All in all, would recommend.
About Dr. Alok Gupta, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1801836507
Education & Certifications
- Hurley Med Center|Salem Hospital|University Of Ma Med School
- COMILLA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
