Overview of Dr. Alok Khorana, MD

Dr. Alok Khorana, MD is a Gastrointestinal Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Gastrointestinal Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Khorana works at Neuromuscular Center in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.