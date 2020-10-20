See All Psychiatrists in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Alok Kumar, MD

Psychiatry
2.7 (31)
Map Pin Small Fairfax, VA
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alok Kumar, MD

Dr. Alok Kumar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They completed their fellowship with University of Virginia Medical Center

Dr. Kumar works at NeuroPsych Wellness Center PC in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Eating Disorders and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kumar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NeuroPsych Wellness Center PC
    3930 Pender Dr Ste 350, Fairfax, VA 22030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 865-8686
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Fairfax Gastroenterology Inc.
    3650 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 205B, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 620-6221

Eating Disorders
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
Anxiety
Eating Disorders
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
Anxiety

Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Oct 20, 2020
    It’s 3 years that I’m his client. He’s very professional.
    Toufan — Oct 20, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Alok Kumar, MD
    About Dr. Alok Kumar, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Punjabi
    NPI Number
    • 1639373202
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Virginia Medical Center
    Residency
    • Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kumar works at NeuroPsych Wellness Center PC in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Kumar’s profile.

    Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Eating Disorders and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

