Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alok Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alok Kumar, MD
Dr. Alok Kumar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They completed their fellowship with University of Virginia Medical Center
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar's Office Locations
NeuroPsych Wellness Center PC3930 Pender Dr Ste 350, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 865-8686Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Fairfax Gastroenterology Inc.3650 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 205B, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 620-6221
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
It’s 3 years that I’m his client. He’s very professional.
About Dr. Alok Kumar, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Eating Disorders and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kumar speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
