Dr. Alok Maheshwari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alok Maheshwari, MD
Dr. Alok Maheshwari, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Robbinsdale, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with North Memorial Health and Maple Grove Hospital.
Dr. Maheshwari works at
Dr. Maheshwari's Office Locations
North Memorial Health Heart & Vascular Clinic - Robbinsdale3300 Oakdale Ave N Ste 200, Robbinsdale, MN 55422 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
- Maple Grove Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alok Maheshwari, MD
- Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1003896150
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University|University of Vermont
- Mi State University College Human Med|Saginaw Co Op Hosps Inc
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maheshwari has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maheshwari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maheshwari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maheshwari works at
Dr. Maheshwari has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maheshwari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Maheshwari. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maheshwari.
