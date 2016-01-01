Overview of Dr. Alok Maheshwari, MD

Dr. Alok Maheshwari, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Robbinsdale, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with North Memorial Health and Maple Grove Hospital.



Dr. Maheshwari works at North Memorial Health Heart & Vascular Clinic in Robbinsdale, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.