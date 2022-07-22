Dr. Mohan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alok Mohan, MD
Overview
Dr. Alok Mohan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from JAMMU UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Mohan works at
Locations
Liver Institute At Methodist Lubbock3417 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (469) 800-9000
Endocrinology Spec Of Dallas3600 Gaston Ave Ste 454, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 820-8940
- 3 2417 Gaston Ave # 1000, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (469) 800-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mohon is the best! Very knowledgeable. Takes time to explain what's going on and why. Patient. Kind. I ended up having thyroid surgery as he recommended and it was the best decision. He is honest, will tell you the real deal --- He would sometimes have interns shadowing him and I asked one of them during one of my visits as we were waiting for Dr. Mohon if she liked working with him and the intern said, yes! Students love working with him. I HIGHLY recommend Dr. Mohon. And everyone I have referred to him share the same sentiments. If I could give 10 stars, I would!
About Dr. Alok Mohan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1841240355
Education & Certifications
- JAMMU UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohan has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohan, there are benefits to both methods.