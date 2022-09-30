Dr. Alok Pant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alok Pant, MD
Overview of Dr. Alok Pant, MD
Dr. Alok Pant, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Pant's Office Locations
Northwestern Medical Group1000 N Westmoreland Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 582-2134
Northwestern Medical Group - Pavilion A: Cancer Center1475 E Belvidere Rd, Grayslake, IL 60030 Directions (847) 582-2134Tuesday2:00am - 5:00pmFriday2:00pm - 5:00pm
Northwestern Medical Group660 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 100, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 582-2134
Northwestern Memorial Hospital Neurosurgery1475 E Belvidere Rd Pavilion A Ctr, Grayslake, IL 60030 Directions (847) 582-2134
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pant was very knowledgeable at my initial visit and offered a full explanation of what he thought my condition was , along with answering almost all of my questions in his explanation without me having to ask. I was in the hospital for 4 days after surgery and Dr. Pant came to check on me each morning, including Saturday and Sunday. He never rushed me with my questions and if I did not understand something he took the time to explain. You can tell he really cares about his patients. I would highly recommend Dr. Pant to anyone in need of a Gynecologist Oncologist.
About Dr. Alok Pant, MD
- Oncology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1538207162
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pant has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pant has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Pant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pant.
