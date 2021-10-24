Dr. Alok Pasricha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pasricha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alok Pasricha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alok Pasricha, MD
Dr. Alok Pasricha, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Sawai Man Singh Med College and is affiliated with Bailey Medical Center, Hillcrest Hospital Claremore, Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.
Dr. Pasricha works at
Dr. Pasricha's Office Locations
Utica Park Clinic - Neurology South8803 S 101st East Ave Ste 280, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 560-3823
Hospital Affiliations
- Bailey Medical Center
- Hillcrest Hospital Claremore
- Hillcrest Hospital South
- Hillcrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had an excellent visit. Explained every thing plus more. Very patient & took lots of time. Very helpful information for me. This enabled me to persue my problem in the right direction & get the proper medical Care! Consequently I am doing very Good! I would recommend Dr Pasricha, MD, to any one who needs Neurology advice. He is very good.
About Dr. Alok Pasricha, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Med School
- Rush Presbyterian St Luke'S Med Center
- Sawai Man Singh Med College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pasricha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pasricha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pasricha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pasricha works at
Dr. Pasricha has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Headache and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pasricha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Pasricha. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pasricha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pasricha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pasricha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.