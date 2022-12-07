Overview of Dr. Alok Rustogi, MD

Dr. Alok Rustogi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Portsmouth, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from U Coll Med Scis New Delhi and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Rustogi works at Maryview Medical Ctr Hsptlst in Portsmouth, VA with other offices in Potomac Falls, VA and Leesburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.