Dr. Alok Sachdeva, MD
Overview of Dr. Alok Sachdeva, MD
Dr. Alok Sachdeva, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT FAYETTEVILLE and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (615) 484-5316
Northeast Georgia Diagnostic Clinic - Gainesville1240 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE Ste 500, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 536-9864
Northeast Georgia Diagnostic Clinic - Highpoint Medical Center1270 Friendship Rd Ste 100, Braselton, GA 30517 Directions (470) 228-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Sachdeva has been very thorough and knowledgeable in treating my RA, I would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Alok Sachdeva, MD
- Rheumatology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1750504262
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT FAYETTEVILLE
Dr. Sachdeva has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sachdeva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sachdeva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sachdeva has seen patients for Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), Arthritis and Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sachdeva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sachdeva speaks Hindi.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Sachdeva. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sachdeva.
