Overview of Dr. Alok Saurav, MD

Dr. Alok Saurav, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BERHAMPUR UNIVERSITY / MAHARAJA KRISHNA CHANDRA GAJAPATI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.



Dr. Saurav works at Essentia Health-Fargo in Fargo, ND with other offices in Jamestown, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.