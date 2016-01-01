Dr. Alok Saurav, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saurav is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alok Saurav, MD
Dr. Alok Saurav, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BERHAMPUR UNIVERSITY / MAHARAJA KRISHNA CHANDRA GAJAPATI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.
Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)3000 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103 DirectionsMonday8:15am - 5:15pmTuesday8:15am - 5:15pmWednesday8:15am - 5:15pmThursday8:15am - 5:15pmFriday8:15am - 5:15pm
Essentia Health-Jamestown Clinic2430 20th St Sw, Jamestown, ND 58401 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1164738449
- BERHAMPUR UNIVERSITY / MAHARAJA KRISHNA CHANDRA GAJAPATI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Dr. Saurav has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saurav on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
