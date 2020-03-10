Dr. Alok Shrivastava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shrivastava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alok Shrivastava, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alok Shrivastava, MD is an Urology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Mgm Medical College and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
CCF - Weston - Virgilio Salanga, MD2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5000Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cleveland Clinic Coral Springs Ambulatory Surgery5701 N University Dr, Parkland, FL 33067 Directions (954) 659-5188
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Is realy good doctor.
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1164625737
- Vattikuti Urology Institute
- Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute Of Med Sciences
- Mgm Medical College
- Urology
Dr. Shrivastava has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shrivastava on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shrivastava speaks Hindi.
