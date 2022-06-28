Overview

Dr. Alok Singh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Singh works at Baycare Medical Group Cardiology in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.