Dr. Antebi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alon Antebi, DO
Overview of Dr. Alon Antebi, DO
Dr. Alon Antebi, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They completed their fellowship with Tampa General Hospital
Dr. Antebi works at
Dr. Antebi's Office Locations
-
1
Avors Medical Group42135 10th St W Ste 101, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 726-5005
-
2
Healthcare Partners Medical Group P.c.23838 Valencia Blvd Ste 260, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 367-9200
-
3
Palmdale Regional Medical Center38600 Medical Center Dr, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (661) 726-5005
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- Palmdale Regional Medical Center
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Antebi?
I dislocated my hip. Doctor Antebi has taken excellent care of me during this difficult time and as painful as this has been this doctor has golden hands ??. He had me in for emergency surgery put my hip back in place spent 2 days in the hospital. I'm home now resting taking my meds hoping that my recovery goes good and my hip does not dislocated again.
About Dr. Alon Antebi, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1639174816
Education & Certifications
- Tampa General Hospital
- Botsford General Hospital
- University of South Florida
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Antebi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Antebi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Antebi works at
Dr. Antebi has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Clavicle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Antebi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Antebi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antebi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antebi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antebi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.