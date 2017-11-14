Overview of Dr. Alon Avidan, MD

Dr. Alon Avidan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Avidan works at UCLA Health Westwood Neurology in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Sleep Study and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.