Dr. Alon Avidan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alon Avidan, MD
Dr. Alon Avidan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Avidan works at
Dr. Avidan's Office Locations
UCLA Health Westwood Neurology300 UCLA Medical Plz Ste B200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 878-3604
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor was curious, warm and provided a very informative plan. I have no complaints.
About Dr. Alon Avidan, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1154437069
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Avidan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avidan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Avidan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Avidan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Avidan works at
Dr. Avidan has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Sleep Study and Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Avidan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Avidan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avidan.
