Dr. Pnini has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alon Pnini, MD
Overview of Dr. Alon Pnini, MD
Dr. Alon Pnini, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from AL-QUDS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Pnini works at
Dr. Pnini's Office Locations
George Semel MD Surgery Center450 S BEVERLY DR, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 556-1166
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pnini is knowledgeable, kind, and very good at what he does. I trust him completely. He's a great doctor and I had a great experience with him. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!
About Dr. Alon Pnini, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- AL-QUDS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Pnini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pnini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pnini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pnini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pnini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.