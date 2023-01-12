See All Neurologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Alon Seifan, MD

Neurology
4.0 (60)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alon Seifan, MD

Dr. Alon Seifan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital Center.

Dr. Seifan works at Brain Center in Miami, FL with other offices in Oakland Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Seifan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brain Center
    3661 S Miami Ave Ste 208, Miami, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 565-8735
  2. 2
    The Neuro Well
    3469 N Dixie Hwy, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 912-4323

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
Age-Related Cognitive Decline Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Developmental Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dyslexia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Loss Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mild Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Neurodegenerative Diseases Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • PHCS
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    About Dr. Alon Seifan, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083888432
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    Residency
    • Jackson Health System
    Internship
    • University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alon Seifan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seifan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seifan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seifan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Seifan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seifan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seifan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seifan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

