Dr. Alon Terry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alon Terry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alon Terry, MD
Dr. Alon Terry, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical.
Dr. Terry works at
Dr. Terry's Office Locations
-
1
Summit Atlantic Surgery Center LLC140 Park Ave, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 285-7610
-
2
Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 273-4300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Terry?
Great consultation Patient and answered all of my questions
About Dr. Alon Terry, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1942464128
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
- UPMC - Shadyside Hospital
- Weill Cornell Medical
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Terry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Terry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Terry works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Terry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Terry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Terry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.