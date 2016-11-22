Dr. Alonso Alvarez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alonso Alvarez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alonso Alvarez, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood.
Florida Urology Partners5913 Webb Rd, Tampa, FL 33615 Directions (813) 875-8567Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1952502650
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Urology
Dr. Alvarez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvarez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alvarez has seen patients for Urinary Stones and Urinary Hesitancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alvarez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.