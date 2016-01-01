Dr. Alonso Andrade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alonso Andrade, MD
Overview of Dr. Alonso Andrade, MD
Dr. Alonso Andrade, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX.
Dr. Andrade works at
Dr. Andrade's Office Locations
-
1
Paul L. Foster School of Medicine4800 Alberta Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 215-5300
-
2
El Paso Children's Hospital4845 Alameda Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 215-6040MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
Texas Tech4801 Alberta Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 215-5300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alonso Andrade, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1699096685
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
