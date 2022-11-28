Dr. Alonzo Burba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alonzo Burba, MD
Overview of Dr. Alonzo Burba, MD
Dr. Alonzo Burba, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.
Dr. Burba's Office Locations
Arkansas Neurodiagnostic Center P. A.223 Sunnymeade Dr, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 224-6611
- 2 18 Avignon Ct, Little Rock, AR 72223 Directions (501) 224-6611
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very gifted Neuro. If you need someone to read an MRI report to you in understandable terms, Dr. Burba is THE ONE. Dr. Burba also did a full Neurological work up on me, and gave me tests and bloodwork that no other Neuro had even suggested. Old School. Takes his time with you, and answers questions throughly. Thanks ?? Dr. Burba
About Dr. Alonzo Burba, MD
- Neurology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burba has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burba accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Burba. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burba.
