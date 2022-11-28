See All Neurologists in Little Rock, AR
Dr. Alonzo Burba, MD

Neurology
3.2 (44)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alonzo Burba, MD

Dr. Alonzo Burba, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.

Dr. Burba works at Arkansas Neurodiagnostic Center in Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Burba's Office Locations

    Arkansas Neurodiagnostic Center P. A.
    223 Sunnymeade Dr, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 224-6611
    18 Avignon Ct, Little Rock, AR 72223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 224-6611

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Nov 28, 2022
    Very gifted Neuro. If you need someone to read an MRI report to you in understandable terms, Dr. Burba is THE ONE. Dr. Burba also did a full Neurological work up on me, and gave me tests and bloodwork that no other Neuro had even suggested. Old School. Takes his time with you, and answers questions throughly. Thanks ?? Dr. Burba
    — Nov 28, 2022
    About Dr. Alonzo Burba, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790754133
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alonzo Burba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burba has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burba works at Arkansas Neurodiagnostic Center in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Burba’s profile.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Burba. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burba.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

