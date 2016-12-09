See All Family Doctors in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Alonzo Ortega, DO

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Alonzo Ortega, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their residency with Osteo Med Center Of Tx Unthsc/Tco

Dr. Ortega works at Wellmed Medical Group in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Wellmed Medical Group
    Wellmed Medical Group
1131 SE Military Dr Ste 117, San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-8146

    Dec 09, 2016
    Dr. Ortega has helped me very much over the passed 18 months. He is very compassionate and takes time to explain things I sometimes have trouble understanding. He helps me understand what I must do to help me help myself without talking down to me. He has also gone beyond his office to help me get the help I need. Thanks Dr. Ortega for all your help.
    Y. Carrizales in San Antonio, TX — Dec 09, 2016
    About Dr. Alonzo Ortega, DO

    • Family Medicine
    Education & Certifications

