Dr. Alonzo Williams Sr, MD
Overview
Dr. Alonzo Williams Sr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
Locations
Gastroenterology & Surgery Center of Ar8908 Kanis Rd, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 224-0174
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I'd refer anyone to Dr. Williams. He does an excellent job. He helped me more than any other Dr. I've ever seen. I moved to Missouri and I miss being able to keep him as my Dr. The wait in his office is incredibly long. Clear your schedule on those days. But it's well worth the wait. He's super friendly,professional, and his vast knowledge in his field exceeds all you could ask for. After seeing Dr. Williams, I started enjoying every day life again after being in pain for years. I wish I could find a doctor like him in Missouri. You won't regret scheduling a visit.
About Dr. Alonzo Williams Sr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1326018581
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Williams Sr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams Sr.
