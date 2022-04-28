Dr. Tsang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aloyisus Tsang, MD
Overview of Dr. Aloyisus Tsang, MD
Dr. Aloyisus Tsang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Tsang works at
Dr. Tsang's Office Locations
Cedars-sinai Internal Medicine - 8767 Wilshire 3rd Floor8767 Wilshire Blvd Fl 3, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 385-6031
Cedars-sinai Internal Medicine - Tarzana18133 Ventura Blvd Ste 405, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (310) 423-2070
Cedars-sinai Urgent Care - Culver City10100 Culver Blvd Ste E, Culver City, CA 90232 Directions (310) 423-3333
Cedars-sinai Urgent Care - Playa Vista12746 W Jefferson Blvd, Playa Vista, CA 90094 Directions (424) 315-2220
Hospital Affiliations
Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Al Tsang became my primary physician when I had a procedure and hospitalized at Cedars Sinai. Very satisfied so far.
About Dr. Aloyisus Tsang, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1891856340
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsang works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.