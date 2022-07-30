Overview

Dr. Aloysius Rho, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Rho works at CARDIOLOGY ASSOCIATES OF PRINCETON in Princeton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Barrett's Esophagus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.