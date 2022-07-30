Dr. Aloysius Rho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aloysius Rho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aloysius Rho, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Rho works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kossow Brown & Rehor731 Alexander Rd Ste 200, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (262) 781-8845
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rho?
Very well qualified and a pleasant manner. He answers your questions and you do not feel rushed. Highly recommend
About Dr. Aloysius Rho, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1710987334
Education & Certifications
- Brown Univ - RI Hosp
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rho works at
Dr. Rho has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Barrett's Esophagus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Rho. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.