Dr. Alpa Nick, MD

Gynecology
4.7 (28)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alpa Nick, MD

Dr. Alpa Nick, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their fellowship with University Of Texas|University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Dr. Nick works at Women Oncology in Nashville, TN with other offices in Hendersonville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Women Oncology
    2004 Hayes St Ste 720, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 245-6492
  2. 2
    Women Oncology
    353 New Shackle Island Rd Ste 222B, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 245-6490

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
  • Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford
  • Tristar Summit Medical Center

Oophorectomy
Adenomyosis
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Oophorectomy
Adenomyosis
Fallopian Tube Disorders

Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Center Care
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Windsor Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 03, 2022
    I would not be here without her, an incredible caring Doctor.
    Karen P — Oct 03, 2022
    About Dr. Alpa Nick, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265589139
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Texas|University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
    Internship
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center|Vanderbilty University, Nashville, TN
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alpa Nick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nick has seen patients for Oophorectomy and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Nick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

