Dr. Alpa Sanghvi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alpa Sanghvi, MD
Dr. Alpa Sanghvi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from Gujarat Science College.
Dr. Sanghvi works at
Dr. Sanghvi's Office Locations
Premiere Health and Wellness LLC4835 E Cactus Rd Ste 333, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (602) 353-7661
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I live Dr Sanghvi. She takes care of me as if I am her own child. I have severe mania and attention problems. She has kept me out of the hospital since I moved here in 2017. Although some things have not been working out the best, she has taken her time to really look deep into my illness and educate me on how to live with it the best i can. She has looked into so many medications with me and has trial and error but sometimes that is the case when you are bi polar. We have come a long way working with each other trying to manage my fragile illness but she has done an OUTSTANDING job so far. Insurance is accepted and I am happy she is here for me. I would not want to transfer to another physician, as doctor Sanghvi has known me quite awhile now and knows what’s best.
About Dr. Alpa Sanghvi, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1174610976
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center
- Gujarat Science College
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
