Dr. Alpana Gowda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gowda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alpana Gowda, MD
Overview of Dr. Alpana Gowda, MD
Dr. Alpana Gowda, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Gowda works at
Dr. Gowda's Office Locations
-
1
Stanford University Medical Center450 Broadway St, Redwood City, CA 94063 Directions (650) 723-6238Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
-
2
Wellness Center Home Health50 Penny Ln, Watsonville, CA 95076 Directions (831) 319-4595
-
3
I Spine California Integrated Spine & Joint Pain Center850 Freedom Blvd, Watsonville, CA 95076 Directions (650) 723-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gowda?
I was in the 4 week pain management program. It is helping me to manage my chronic pain.
About Dr. Alpana Gowda, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1366575003
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gowda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gowda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gowda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gowda works at
Dr. Gowda has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gowda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gowda speaks Hindi.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Gowda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gowda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gowda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gowda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.