Dr. Alpana Pasricha, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alpana Pasricha, MD

Dr. Alpana Pasricha, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Lady Hardinge Medical College, University Of Delhi and is affiliated with Oklahoma State University Medical Center, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.

Dr. Pasricha works at Osteopathic Physicians of Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hyperkalemia and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pasricha's Office Locations

  1
    Nephrology Specialists of Tulsa
    802 S Jackson Ave Ste 301, Tulsa, OK 74127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 582-3154

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Oklahoma State University Medical Center
  • Saint Francis Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Hyperkalemia
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Hyperkalemia
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)

Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis and IV Access Surgery Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 14, 2021
    Dr. Pasricha first treated me at SF Hospital in Tulsa when I was admitted with near kidney failure. Since that initial meeting, she has remained my specialist and has been an excellent provider with her care, knowledge and attention she gives me during our visits. Highly recommend Dr. Pasricha!
    Kathy Young — Sep 14, 2021
    About Dr. Alpana Pasricha, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801800222
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rush-Westlake Internal Medicine Residency Program
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Lady Hardinge Medical College, University Of Delhi
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alpana Pasricha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pasricha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pasricha has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pasricha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pasricha works at Osteopathic Physicians of Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Pasricha’s profile.

    Dr. Pasricha has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hyperkalemia and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pasricha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pasricha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pasricha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pasricha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pasricha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

