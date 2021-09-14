Overview of Dr. Alpana Pasricha, MD

Dr. Alpana Pasricha, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Lady Hardinge Medical College, University Of Delhi and is affiliated with Oklahoma State University Medical Center, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Pasricha works at Osteopathic Physicians of Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hyperkalemia and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.